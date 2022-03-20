SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Diligent Investors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,562 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 3.8% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190,533 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,341,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,807,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,248,000 after buying an additional 1,977,874 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 867.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,190,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,448 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,598,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,418 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,110,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,150. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

