SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $84.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $77.29 and a 52 week high of $91.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

