SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 126.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.72. 235,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,919. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $104.57 and a 1 year high of $136.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.82.

