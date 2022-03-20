Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Reaches $0.10

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.92 or 0.00203278 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00025873 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00022759 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00403678 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

