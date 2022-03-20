Spring Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,185 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,000. Oracle accounts for approximately 4.2% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,113,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $86,665,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,469 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

ORCL opened at $81.68 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

