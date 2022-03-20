Spring Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,000. Eaton makes up approximately 4.7% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4.5% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $155.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $131.86 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

