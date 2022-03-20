Spring Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Spring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,130 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,000. QUALCOMM accounts for about 7.0% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $153.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

