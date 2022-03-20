Spring Capital Management LLC Invests $6.69 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,000. Deere & Company comprises 5.3% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE opened at $413.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $414.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.59.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

