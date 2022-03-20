Spring Capital Management LLC Invests $7.11 Million in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,000. Brown & Brown comprises about 5.6% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BRO opened at $69.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

