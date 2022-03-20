Spring Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,777 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. AT&T comprises 1.1% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,740,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,087,000 after acquiring an additional 223,926 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 30,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

