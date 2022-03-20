Spring Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 2.5% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.63.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $120.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

