Spring Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 131,044 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,000. Intel accounts for approximately 5.4% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

