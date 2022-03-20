Spring Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,273 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000. W.W. Grainger accounts for about 3.4% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 114,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,011,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $501.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $390.08 and a 12-month high of $527.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.99.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

Several research firms have commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.55.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

