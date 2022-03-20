Spring Capital Management LLC Takes $4.15 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,000. PepsiCo makes up 3.3% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.7% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $162.79 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.05.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

