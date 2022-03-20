Spring Capital Management LLC Takes $4.84 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 3.8% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $231.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.16 and a 200 day moving average of $275.74.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

