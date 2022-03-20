Spring Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Spring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,000. Eaton makes up approximately 4.7% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Eaton by 9.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 4.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Eaton by 5.1% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $155.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $131.86 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Eaton Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.