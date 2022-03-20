Spring Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000. Medtronic makes up about 2.5% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 532,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,881,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 47,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $110.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.