Standard Protocol Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $708,652.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00045042 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.72 or 0.06920226 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,567.17 or 0.99820252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00040791 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

