Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,019 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,551 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $39,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

Starbucks stock opened at $89.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.27. The company has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

