Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Raised by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,802 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after purchasing an additional 345,492 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $919,894,000 after purchasing an additional 378,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX opened at $89.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.27. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

