Stealth (XST) Price Tops $0.0364 on Top Exchanges

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $1,910.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stealth has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001786 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00013292 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

