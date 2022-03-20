Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,466,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,085,000 after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

STLD opened at $84.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $84.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

