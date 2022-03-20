Step Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $671,243.42 (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. Step Finance has a market cap of $671,243.42 and approximately $9.11 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Step Finance has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00045151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,858.20 or 0.06895251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,472.52 or 1.00050355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00040908 BTC.

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

