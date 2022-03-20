Sterling Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,906. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

