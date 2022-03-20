Sterling Investment Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268,262 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 3,230.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SH stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,486,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,676,881. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $17.32.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.