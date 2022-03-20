Sterling Investment Management Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 183.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,866 shares during the period. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF makes up 1.9% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 71.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 284.6% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 454.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of MJ traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,461. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $24.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24.

