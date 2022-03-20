Sterling Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 5.0% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,935,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,639,180. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.55 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

