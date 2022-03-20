stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Reaches $3,479.19

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00045168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,858.98 or 0.06935283 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,310.94 or 1.00211547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00040634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00042779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

