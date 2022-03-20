Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $161.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.63.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

