STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in STORE Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 321,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in STORE Capital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in STORE Capital by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in STORE Capital by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

NYSE STOR traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,910,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,919. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.90.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.00%.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties.

