Storj (STORJ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $416.54 Million

Storj (STORJ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Storj has a market capitalization of $416.54 million and $42.83 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Storj has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 385,770,354 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

