Strike (STRK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.05 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $39.54 or 0.00095592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Strike has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $123.97 million and approximately $11.05 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00045349 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.26 or 0.06924797 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,278.22 or 0.99796464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00040771 BTC.

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,135,485 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

