Strong (STRONG) Price Tops $138.48 on Major Exchanges

Strong (STRONG) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. Strong has a market capitalization of $19.15 million and $3.80 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strong has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $138.48 or 0.00334709 BTC on major exchanges.

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

