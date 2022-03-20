Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $24,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

NYSE SYK traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,807. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.25 and a 200 day moving average of $262.22. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $227.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

