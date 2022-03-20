Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Stryker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Stryker by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stryker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $902,679,000 after purchasing an additional 285,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,807. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.22. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $227.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

