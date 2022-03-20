Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,492 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Regency Centers by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Regency Centers by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Regency Centers by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Regency Centers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on REG shares. Compass Point cut their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.96.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Regency Centers’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.48%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

