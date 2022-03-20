Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 459 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.

NYSE:MLM opened at $385.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $382.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.42 and a 1-year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

