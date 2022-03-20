Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.21.

NYSE PAYC opened at $359.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $328.50 and its 200 day moving average is $420.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.91 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 106.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

