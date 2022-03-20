Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 3,585 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in onsemi by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in onsemi by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of ON opened at $61.93 on Friday. onsemi has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.72.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other onsemi news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,055 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,999 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

