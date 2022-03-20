Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 4,362 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,537 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.48. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.