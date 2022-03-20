Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 5,979 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,012,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 15.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 216,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

NYSE:GLW opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.28. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.