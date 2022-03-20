Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,663 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 55.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $128.01 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

