Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,143,000 after buying an additional 736,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,761,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,547,000 after buying an additional 40,796 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,849,000 after buying an additional 646,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,222,000 after buying an additional 685,481 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 981,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,501,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $141.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.98. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $132.58 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.22.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

