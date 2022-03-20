Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 7,906 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,475 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 265.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.41. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $39.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.