Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.45.

SUM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Summit Materials stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

