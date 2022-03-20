SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.93.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 106.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. SunPower has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

