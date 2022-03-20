SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Hits $0.47

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $15,494.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00045254 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.38 or 0.06947054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,348.87 or 1.00074978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00040855 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,168,052 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.