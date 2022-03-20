SuperRare Price Tops $0.74 (RARE)

SuperRare (RARE) traded 52.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. One SuperRare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001786 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperRare has traded 76% higher against the US dollar. SuperRare has a total market cap of $75.21 million and $862.69 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00035354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00106733 BTC.

SuperRare Coin Profile

SuperRare (CRYPTO:RARE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

