Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $735,209.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $112,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,762 shares of company stock worth $3,136,393. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,280,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,580,000 after acquiring an additional 259,833 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

SGRY stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

