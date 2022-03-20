Swerve (SWRV) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.96 Million

Swerve (SWRV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. Swerve has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Swerve

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 18,367,844 coins and its circulating supply is 16,175,935 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

